34 Malaysians charged since 2023 for vehicle offences involving foreigners; RM34,000 in fines – Kelantan JPJ

In Bikes, Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / July 10 2026 10:21 am

Kelantan road transport department (JPJ) director Mohd Misuari Abdullah has revealed that 34 Malaysians have been charged in court since 2023 for offences related to vehicle transactions involving non-Malaysians, with fines totalling RM34,000, Bernama reports.

“Our officers are empowered to make warrantless arrests under Section 112 of the Road Transport Act 1987 involving foreign drivers. From January to June this year, Kelantan JPJ issued 749 notices under Ops Pemandu Warga Asing (PEWA) and the integrated drug operation on commercial vehicles,” Misuari said yesterday, adding that action will also be taken against business premises selling motorbikes to foreigners without transferring ownership.

Action was taken against 188 vehicles during the period, with 176 vehicles impounded. The most common offence was driving without a Competent Driving Licence (CDL, 350 cases), followed by expired road tax (144), having no insurance (142), road tax misuse (9) and other technical offences (104).

Misuari also revealed that the integrated drug operation on commercial vehicles, having screened 297 drivers since July 1, found 10 of them positive for ketum, and that from January to June, 91,228 vehicles were inspected and 42,644 notices were issued during various enforcement operations.