Lorry driver, taxi driver test positive for drugs, arrested

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / July 6 2026 4:00 pm

A timber lorry driver and a taxi driver were arrested after testing positive for drugs during an integrated drug operation at the Gombak toll plaza recently, Bernama reports.

According to Kuala Lumpur road transport department (JPJ) director Hamidi Adam, the drivers, aged 31 and 41, were detained by the National Anti-Drug Agency (NADA) after failing the initial urine screening test.

“They tested positive for drugs, specifically methamphetamine and marijuana. The JPJ will take action to suspend both drivers’ licences under Section 36 of the Road Transport Act 1987 if confirmed as addicts,” he said in a statement.

The integrated drug operation, which involved 59 members from various agencies, saw 228 commercial vehicles inspected, 75 notices issued for various offences and the seizure of a stop-and-go bus.

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