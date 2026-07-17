Xpeng L03 launched in Europe – EV with up to 520 km WLTP or REEV up to 1,017 km combined; from RM163k

In Cars, International News, Xpeng / by Gerard Lye / July 17 2026 11:09 am

The Xpeng L03 has been launched in Europe, just a few days after the SUV with a fastback silhouette went on sale in its home market of China – it is called the Mona L03 there. Choosing city German city of Munich as the location for the official launch event, the Chinese automaker said the L03 is being launched simultaneously in 65 countries and region markets.

The L03 is the first SUV in the Mona series and technically sits below the G6 in the product line-up. It measures 4,650 mm long, 1,920 mm wide, 1,600 mm tall and has wheelbase of 2,850 mm, which makes it larger than both the Leapmotor B10 and BYD Atto 2, but smaller than the Tesla Model Y and aforementioned G6.

In terms of styling, the L03 follows the Mona 03 by having T-shaped headlamps on a wedge face that features an active grille shutter. Other highlights include semi-hidden door handles, raised wheel arches, 20-inch wheels, frameless doors and side mirrors as well as a sloping roof line. Meanwhile, the full-width taillights have a Model y-esque look to them and Xpeng claims the SUV’s shape has a drag coefficient of just 0.228.

As with other Xpeng models, the L03’s cabin is minimalistic in design, with features first noticed being the digital instrument cluster and 15.6-inch central infotainment touchscreen. To give the interior a more upmarket feel, there’s wraparound ambient lighting, velvet-lined pillars and headliner, discreet power-adjustable air vents, powered front seats (with ventilation, massage and heating functions), a large panoramic glass roof and a multi-function steering wheel trimmed in microfibre.

Xpeng also implemented a few practical touches like a pegboard in the boot, hooks on the B-pillars, 1/4-inch threaded mounts on the top of the dashboard as well as mounting points on the front seatbacks. Since we’re talking practicality, the boot in the rear offers 539 litres of space, while the frunk provides 102 litres. There is also a pull-out drawer under the second-row bench seat for another 10 litres.

The company is also claiming to be the first global automaker from the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to ship a vehicle with Google Maps Auto SDK (software development kit) integration, which allows OEMs to design their own navigation experience on top of Google’s foundational technology.

With this real-time traffic-aware guidance, EV energy estimation and trip planning, place search capabilities as well as any additional features that Xpeng adds are all available within the infotainment system, so there’s no need for an app download or screen mirroring.

It’s the best of Google Maps with the Xpeng touch, a strong indicator of the brand’s push into global markets. This initiative is important in the application of Xpeng’s NGP (Next Generation Pilot or VLA 2.0) in overseas markets, which relies on map data and navigation manoeuvres.

Deliveries in Europe are slated to start in the fourth quarter of this year, with starting prices of around 35,000 to 40,000 euros (about RM163k to RM187k) depending on country. In some markets like Germany and Norway, the L03 undercuts the Model Y.

Five variants are offered in Europe, four of which are pure electric vehicles (EVs), with the remainder being a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV). The former includes the base RWD Standard Range that pairs a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 245 PS (241 hp or 180 kW) with a 58.3-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack for up to 445 km of range following the WLTP standard.

Next up is the RWD Long Range that swaps of a larger 71.2-kWh LFP battery for 520 km of range while keeping the same electric motor as the base variant. One step higher is the AWD Performance with dual motors for 387 PS (382 hp or 285 kW) but the same 71.2-kWh battery for 440 km of range. The AWD Performance can also be had in Ultra guise, which keeps the same powertrain but gains additional features. Xpeng claims a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) takes just 20 minutes.

Later in the fall, the REEV version called the L03 Power X will arrive with a 37.25-kWh LFP battery juiced by a 1.5 litre petrol engine making 86 PS (84 hp or 63 kW) to power rear electric motor with 245 PS (241 hp or 180 kW). On electricity alone, the range is 215 km, but with the range extender in play and a 42-litre fuel tank, the combined range is up to 1,017 km.

It’s worth pointing out the China’s version of the SUV has a slightly different powertrain line-up compared to the Europe. Over there, there is no dual-motor option, with every variant sporting the same rear electric motor rated at 249 PS (245 hp or 183 kW) and 280 Nm of torque.

Six pure EV variants are sold there with either 56- or 69-kWh LFP batteries that provide between 525 and 625 km of range following China’s generous CLTC standard. DC fast charging from 10-80% SoC takes around 19.1 minutes for the EV-only options.

The remaining three variants are REEVs that are identical to Europe on paper, save for the minor differential of a 37.2-kWh LFP battery (we’ll chalk it up as a rounding thing). DC fast charging for the REEV from 10-80% SoC is around 14.7 minutes, enabling up to 325 km of electric-only range and 1,380 km when the petrol engine helps out – still CLTC figures.

China’s Mona L03 is available with quite a bit of optional equipment, including adjustable suspension, a ROAM styling package, Nappa leather seat upholstery, active noise cancellation and a 20-speaker sound system (standard is nine speakers). The ADAS suite is unsurprisingly comprehensive, with autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, lane change assist, remote parking and more being nearly standard across the range.

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