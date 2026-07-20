2026 Malaysia TIV estimated to be 790,000 units, 10% EV market share expected by 2027 – Kenanga IB

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / July 20 2026 10:12 am

Kenanga Investment Bank estimates Malaysia’s 2026 total industry volume (TIV) to be 790,000 units, equalling the Malaysian Automotive Association’s (MAA) forecast, reports Bernama. The figure is 3.7% lower than the record 820,752 new cars the country bought last year.

The investment bank said in a research note that global fuel prices, easing gradually as they may be following US-Iran talks, has had little impact on car sales in Malaysia due to RM1.99 a litre Budi95 petrol.

“According to the government, 90% of Malaysians use less than 200 litres per month,” it said, adding that it expects new replacement cycles to increasingly favour EVs, whose market share has jumped to 6% from below 1% five years ago.

“EVs are also expected to account for 10% of TIV by 2027 as automakers ramp up local production of EVs and hybrids (including plug-in hybrids, or PHEVs), alongside a shift towards motorcycles, hinging on the potential removal of subsidies,” said Kenanga Investment Bank.

It added that the RM2.10 a litre Budi Diesel is expected to benefit the commercial vehicle segment, particularly lifestyle pick-up trucks, which were significantly impacted by the implementation of targeted diesel subsidies (that floated diesel prices) in June 2024. Still, commercial vehicles now only make up 6% of Malaysia’s TIV, down from 11% five years ago.

790,000 units this year’s forecast may be, but in 2025 the MAA conservatively expected 780,000 units – and we ended up bursting that by 40,752! So what do you think will happen this year? Another record? We’re only about 1% slower than last year so far – plenty of time (half a year) to catch up.

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