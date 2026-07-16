Omoda C7 PHEV previewed in Malaysia – 360 PS/530 Nm, coming here in Q4 2026, CKD, est. fr RM170k

In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Anthony Lim / July 16 2026 5:05 pm

Another day, another Omoda C7 preview, with Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia presenting the SUV for show at the 2026 Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week, its appearance at the event having been indicated previously. This comes less than a month from its previous outing, at the Gen-O ‘lifestyle community’ launch held in June, but there’s a difference with this one.

Where earlier previews, including the car’s first public appearance at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025, offered the C-segment model in its 1.6 litre turbocharged petrol form, the latest showcase presents a fresh take, with the plug-in hybrid version getting its first showing in the country.

While the KL Fashion Week launch showcase simply had the car on static display, the Omoda 7 (as it was known when introduced in China in 2024) and the car’s appearance at last year’s Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) provides enough indication of how the hybrid will shape up when it arrives here sometime in Q4 this year, in front-wheel drive and locally-assembled CKD form.

Here’s what to expect. It will be equipped with a Super Hybrid System (SHS) powertrain, which is shared with the Jaecoo J7 PHEV. The system consists of a hybrid-specific 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, which on the C7 has been slightly bumped to offer 156 PS and 220 Nm of torque, and a 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor, working with a single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

Total combined output is 360 PS and 530 Nm, which is 13 PS and 5 Nm more than the J7 PHEV. Despite the increase in output, the off-the-line performance is identical to the J7 PHEV, with the C7 PHEV taking 8.5 seconds to do the 0-100 km/h sprint.

Likewise with battery specifications, with the BYD-sourced 18.3 kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) identical to the J7 hybrid’s. The unit is capable of delivering 95 km of all-electric range and provides the SUV with a total combined fuel/battery operation range of 1,250 km. Tech specifications for the SUV also include double hydraulic suspension and an advanced brake-by-wire system.

Positioned between the Chery O5 and the flagship Omoda C9, the Omoda C7 is the first model designed specifically for O&J for international markets. Previously, both sub-brands had derived their models from domestic-market Chery and Exeed units.

Exterior design elements on this one include a sharp shark-nose front end, rakish headlights and a body-coloured parametric grille, while the window line and blacked-out D-pillars are carried over from the Omoda 5 and C9.

However, the eventual Malaysian-spec car will not feature the backlit grille or repeating hexagonal pattern on the front corners (which light up as part of the overall “digital pixel design detail” seen on the China version. As for the rear, you’ll find full-width tail lights with a unique zig-zag lighting signature, and 20-inch turbine-style alloy wheels complete the exterior look.

The cabin presentation is similar to the petrol version, with a minimalist horizontal dashboard and tall centre console as well as an oblong steering wheel on show. You’ll also find sporty front seats, supposedly modelled from gaming units, part-upholstered in nubuck leather.

The hybrid gets a novel 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen that can be slid all the way over to the passenger side to provide a more comfortable viewing angle while on the move. Unique to it, the feature does mean the hybrid doesn’t have a glovebox (which the petrol C7 will have), as space is needed for the sliding mechanism. As for the screen itself, specs include a 2.5K resolution and 1,000 nit brightness. and it can be controlled via gesture, voice and button prompts.

The PHEV also features a Sony audio system with a 12+2 speaker configuration – the latter adds on a pair of small surround speakers inside the driver’s headrest. Elsewhere, there’s an engine noise cancelling system for a quieter ride.

Incidentally, the PHEV will make its way into the market ahead of the petrol C7, for which the drive configuration (front-wheel or all-wheel) is still being deliberated. As for pricing, nothing has been ventured yet, but its slightly higher positioning over the J7 PHEV could make it around RM10k higher, putting it at the RM170k mark.

Loading 88 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

AD: Drive the Omoda Jaecoo car of your dreams with the best deal. Submit your details and Carro's Omoda Jaecoo dealership will get in touch with you.