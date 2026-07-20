iCaur V23 CKD in Malaysia – AWD only, 211 PS, 430 km NEDC range, same specs as CBU, tax free at RM133k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, iCaur, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / July 20 2026 10:08 am

Chery’s nascent iCaur EV brand is progressing quickly with its local assembly plans. Having introduced the CKD 03 just this May, the company has relaunched the V23, now built at the same Chery Corporate Malaysia plant in Shah Alam that also produces Omoda & Jaecoo models.

As per its larger sibling, the CKD V23 is currently offered solely in Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iWD) form, continuing to be tax free and priced at RM132,780 on-the-road without insurance. That’s about the same as when the CBU fully-imported model was launched in late November at RM132,800, although this figure did increase to RM132,980 due to the RM180 in road tax added this year; as such, you’re looking at an effective saving of RM200. The first units are expected to arrive in showrooms at the end of the month.

The iWD model brings with it more power – 211 PS (155 kW) and 292 Nm from its dual motors, enabling it to get from zero to 100 km/h 7.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 140 km/h – along with a larger 81.76 kWh NMC battery. Despite the pack’s considerable capacity, its high rated energy consumption of 22 kWh per 100 km leaves it with a fairly modest range of 430 km, and on the outdated NEDC cycle at that. Expect a WLTP figure closer to 360 km.

As for charging, the V23 supports up to 104 kW of DC fast charging power, which tops up the battery from 20 to 80% in a leisurely 42 minutes. It will also only accept up to 6.6 of AC charging, although it does offer a 3.3 kW V2L function. The car measures 4,220 mm long, 1,915 mm wide and 1,845 mm tall, has a 2,735 mm wheelbase and despite its rugged retro 4×4 look, features a unibody construction with MacPherson strut front and multilink rear suspension.

The specs and equipment are identical to the CBU fully-imported model and include full-LED lighting, manual folding door mirrors and the iWD’s massive 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Chaoyang Radial RP76+ tyres. One thing of note is that those door mirrors are now much wider than before and should offer a much better view of what’s behind, although it remains to be seen if the mirrors themselves have been “converted” for right-hand drive with proper adjustment.

Inside, you still get a large 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, no dedicated instrument cluster, chunky physical single-zone air-con controls, a rotary drive mode selector with an iWD-exclusive off-road setting and no Qi wireless charger (the centre console storage slot only houses an NFC pad for the smart key card).

Other bits of kit include six-way driver and four-way passenger power-adjustable seats with ventilation, faux leather upholstery, double-glazed front windows, PM 2.5 air purification, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera setup with transparency and dash cam functions, seven speakers and a manual sideways-opening tailgate with a built-in storage “backpack”.

Safety-wise, the V23 continues to come with six airbags, stability control and a suite of driver assists. The latter includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning, front departure alert, a door opening warning and auto high beam.

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GALLERY: iCaur V23 CKD

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