Geely unveils Thunder 16-in-1 electric drive system – 93.8% efficiency, 800V, 16 PS/kg, to debut in Galaxy TT

In Cars, Geely, International News, Technology / by Jonathan James Tan / July 20 2026 3:28 pm

Pic from CarNewsChina

Geely’s Galaxy sub-brand has unveiled the ‘Thunder’ 16-in-1 electric drive system, CarNewsChina reports. There are two claims – that it’s a world first and that it achieves a production-record 93.8% efficiency.

Developed by Geely subsidiary InfiMotion, the 800-volt system integrates 12 hardware functions (motor, motor controller, reducer, DCDC, OBC, PDU, HBMS, LBMS, VCU, TMS, active pre-charge control and power domain gateway) and four software capabilities (intelligent energy management, intelligent charging management, intelligent motion control and intelligent health management).

In so doing, Geely says over 180 components can be eliminated, resulting in a power density as high as 16 PS per kg.

It’s also lighter, simpler and more compact – the ‘Thunder’ system weighs 75 kg (with 16 PS per kg, you get 1,200 PS!), and cuts high- and low-voltage wiring by 30% and 15% respectively. Being under 325 mm tall, the system allows 28 more litres of boot space.

Pics from CarNewsChina

The system also features a magnesium alloy housing, an integrated design for the motor, reducer and mounting brackets, and something called ‘one-chip’ tech – this compresses control latency from an average of 40 milliseconds to as fast as two milliseconds.

Geely says it’s put a vehicle with this drive system through an efficiency challenge around Qinghai Lake, and 8.2 kWh per 100 km was the result. The carmaker acknowledges that it was a controlled test, but says the CLTC figure can be as low as 10.7 kWh per 100 km.

There’s AI, of course, which works here to optimise low-temperature and high-speed performance – according to Geely, the system can store thermal energy equivalent to about 7 kWh in -18-degree conditions, reducing cabin heating energy consumption by over 40%.

The recently-revealed Geely Galaxy TT will be the first recipient of this ‘Thunder’ system. Can we expect a mega-powered version to take on the likes of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, Yangwang U9 and Denza Z?

Geely Galaxy TT

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