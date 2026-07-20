smart #5 Brabus gets a new Laser Red Edition – pricing for EV up by RM10k, now RM210k and RM260k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, smart / by Anthony Lim / July 20 2026 6:18 pm

Pro-Net has announced that the smart #5 Brabus now has an exclusive new exterior colour, with the Laser Red Edition of the all-electric SUV available in limited quantities. According to the company, the shade has been carefully selected to reflect the dynamic spirit of the Brabus brand and also enhance the model’s rugged, sporty character.

Aside from the exterior shade, there are no mechanical changes to the smart #5 Brabus from its introduction in Malaysia last year, and so the Laser Red Edition continues to feature the same 646 PS (637 hp, or 475 kW) and 710 Nm output from its dual-motor set-up, numbers that are good enough for it to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds on the way to a 210 km/h top speed.

A 100 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery offers the car a WLTP-rated range of 540 km in a single charge. In terms of charging, DC charging at a maximum 400 kW gets the unit from a 10% to 80% SoC in 15 minutes, while AC charging at 22 kW achieves a 10-80% SoC in 4.5 hours.

No revisions to the specification and kit too, so you’ll find the same Brabus exterior styling elements from launch, these being red accents on the front spoiler, side mouldings, rear bumper and door mirrors as well as a set of 21-inch Brabus Monoblock Z 10-spoke black alloy wheels with a polished rim.

Meanwhile, the interior features seats upholstered in Dinamica microfibre and a steering wheel iwrapped in Alcantara, and the variant also gets carbon fibre trim, alloy pedals, microfibre headlining, red seat belts and plenty of Brabus logos, including on the headrest embroidery.

Along with the announcement of the Laser Red Edition was an indication that the 2026 pricing for the smart #5 has been revised, with the smart #5 Premium now going for RM209,800, and the smart #5 Brabus, for RM259,800, both on-the-road without insurance. This represents a RM10k increase for both versions from when they were launched in November last year.

GALLERY: smart #5 Brabus in Malaysia

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