Geely Galaxy TT Ultra in China – 800V performance model with 578 PS, 0-100 km/h 3.8 secs, 650 km CLTC

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Jonathan Lee / July 22 2026 11:48 am

Geely has launched the Galaxy TT in China, debuting it solely in its range-topping performance trim – of which just 999 units will be offered initially. It’s called the Ultra, taking a page right out of Xiaomi’s book.

Unlike the SU7, the Geely isn’t some triple-motor, track-focused monster designed to break Nürburgring records. The TT Ultra is instead a warmed-over dual-motor model – featuring the world’s first 16-in-1 motor – producing 245 PS (180 kW) and 277 Nm of torque at the front and 333 PS (245 kW) and 320 Nm at the rear. Total system output is thus 578 PS (425 kW) and 597 Nm, getting the car from zero to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds on its way to a top speed of 210 km/h.

The twin motors are juiced by a 75.2 kWh CATL LFP battery, delivering a range of 650 km on the lenient CLTC cycle; expect a WLTP figure closer to 530 km. Those figures aren’t exactly spectacular, but the TT does at least feature an 800-volt electrical architecture and offer “6C” DC fast charging (six times the battery capacity figure, so around 450 km then) that will top the battery up from 10 to 80% in just 11.6 minutes.

However, AC charging is capped at only 6.6 kW, although it will output nearly as much at 6 kW through its vehicle-to-load (V2L) function. Befitting its sporting intent, the Ultra also features adaptive dampers to go with its double-wishbone front and five-link rear suspension.

On the outside, the Ultra is set apart through its Fjord Blue paint, featuring red accents on the SU7-aping nose, black exterior trim and badging, and black 19-inch alloy wheels that hide red (fake) brake callipers. You also get real carbon fibre accents such as the door mirrors, while the interior is slathered in Bordeaux Red leather, including on the steering wheel with a Boost button.

Geely has also shown the interior of the standard TT, which is quite heavily stylised compared to the rest of the Galaxy lineup. There’s a tubular dashboard top housing the circular corner air-con vents, a lozenge-shaped housing for the 10.2-inch instrument display and a sloping bridge-like centre console with an “analogue” clock display between the centre air vents.

Geely Galaxy TT, standard version

Also on the console are physical air-con controls and a multifunction control knob that Proton eMas 7 users will be familiar with. Other amenities include a 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 25.6-inch augmented reality head-up display, a panoramic glass roof (no powered sunshade, incidentally), heated, ventilating and massaging front and rear seats and a 23-speaker Flyme Sound system.

The boot, meanwhile measures 528 litres, and there’s also a 43 litre front boot. Safety-wise, the TT is fitted with Geely’s G-Pilot H7 driver assistance suite with a roof-mounted lidar sensor, allowing highly-autonomous highway and city driving functionality.

The TT Ultra is being offered at a pre-sale price of 209,800 yuan (RM126,900), which seems like a steal for the amount of tech on board. Audi name, Xiaomi-inspired face and now a top-spec model name also lifted from Xiaomi – it seems like Geely is cribbing from the best, eh?

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