Lepas L4 seen again in Malaysia – B-SUV debut soon?

In Cars, Lepas, Local News / by Mick Chan / July 22 2026 4:14 pm

Image shared by Sand Lim to paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group on Facebook

The Lepas L4 has been sighted in Malaysia once more, courtesy of a post on the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group on Facebook, this time appearing to be parked in a commercial centre.

This example appears to be identical to that which was sighted in February, being of the same grey exterior paint colour and the two-tone machined finish alloy wheel outfit.

The L4 is one among a trio of SUV models including the L6 and L8 from the brand wearing the “Leopard Aesthetic”, with styling cues such as DRLs said to mimic a leopard’s eyes, while the character lines along the sides of the body are suggestive of the form of the leopard’s body, according to the brand.

Image shared by Sand Lim to paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group on Facebook

Dimensions of the Lepas L4 indicate a B-segment SUV positioning, as it measures 4,406 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,635 mm tall with a 2,700 mm wheelbase. The L4’s overall length is longer than those of segment contenders including the Honda HR-V, Proton X50, Mitsubishi Xforce, Chery Omoda O5 and Chery Tiggo Cross as well as the Perodua Traz.

Referencing the right-hand-drive market that is South Africa, the L4’s powertrain specification for that market is a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine rated at 147 PS and 225 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Lepas L4 is priced in South Africa from 299,900 rand (RM74,244).

In May this year, Lepas Malaysia announced it has signed distribution agreements with 20 key partners. This followed its prior announcement in January that it plans to have at least 30 outlets by end of 2026.

GALLERY: Lepas L4 at GIIAS 2025

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