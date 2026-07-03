Lepas L6 EV Thai specs – C-segment EV SUV from Chery group to rival Proton eMas 7; under RM100k?

In Cars, International News, Lepas / by Mick Chan / July 3 2026 2:27 pm

Specifications for the Thailand-market Lepas L6 battery-electric model have been revealed, reported Autolife Thailand, along with pricing which is estimated to be in the region of 7xx,xxx baht, or between RM85,882 and RM98,151 after conversion.

The Lepas L6 will have its market launch in the kingdom later this month, and it will be sold in one variant, with a single 242 PS/275 Nm drive motor on the front axle and a 66.05 kWh battery offering 510 km of range on the NEDC cycle, or around 434 km on the WLTP standard.

This supports up to 120 kW of DC charging, which brings a 30-80% recharge in 20 minutes. Meanwhile, a V2L (vehicle-to-load) function supplies up to 3.3 kW to external electrical devices or appliances.

In terms of exterior size, the Lepas L6 measures 4,570 mm long, 1,852 mm wide and 1,683 mm tall with a 2,700 mm wheelbase. For comparison to its fellow Chery group C-segment SUV stablemate the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, the L6 is 57 mm longer, 10 mm narrower and 13 mm lower, but 30 mm longer of wheelbase.

Luggage capacity in the Lepas L6 is 435 litres with the rear seats in place or up to 1,255 litres with the rear seats folded down, complemented by separate compartment that holds up to 99 litres. Meanwhile, the frunk has a luggage capacity of 38 litres.

According to Autolife Thailand, the Lepas L6 for the market gets a choice of 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels, brake calipers in red, smart keyless entry, a panoramic glass roof, 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory, seats heating and ventilation, automatic air-conditioning with air quality monitoring and an N95 filtration system.

Infotainment is powered by a Snapdragon 8155 chip, with a 13.2-inch UHD 2K-resolution central touchscreen and an 8.8-inch driver’s display. For mobile devices, there is a 50-watt wireless charger, as well as one USB-A port and three USB-C ports.

Its ADAS suite features an Orin-Y lidar chip, 11 cameras, three radar units and 12 ultrasonic sensors, and the Level 2 ADAS functions include full-speed adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, forward collision warning, AEB, blind spot monitoring, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, emergency lane keeping assist, automatic parking assist and tracing reverse assist.

Visual assistance systems include a 360-degree camera suite, a “transparent chassis” view for obstacles in front of the vehicle, and a Sentry Mode to record video of notable events detected around the vehicle. The Lepas L6 gets seven airbags, as well as ISOFIX child seat mounts in the outer rear seats.

In Thailand, the Lepas L6 will be offered in five exterior colours; orange, purple, white, black and grey. The Lepas L6 will be the brand’s first model to be assembled in Thailand, at the Chery group plant in Nikhom Pattana of the Rayong province. Market launch for the L6 in Thailand is set to be later this month.

In Malaysia, Lepas Malaysia has signed distribution agreements with 20 dealers, and it aims to have 30 dealerships in Malaysia by the end of this year.The L6 is expected to be one of two models to spearhead the brand’s entry into the Malaysian market, the other being the larger L8.

Being a C-segment battery electric SUV priced at the equivalent of RM100k, similar pricing in Malaysia would pit the Lepas L6 against the Proton eMas 7, which in addition to its BEV form, has a PHEV variant as well.

GALLERY: Lepas L6 EV in Thailand

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