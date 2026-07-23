KTM Komuter, ETS services affected by track damage between Batang Benar, Labu; seek alternative transport

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 23 July 2026 10:52 am

Take note, KTM Komuter and ETS riders. The train operator announced this morning that both services are affected by track damage between Batang Benar and Labu in Negeri Sembilan.

It sounds serious. KTM says that the overhead line, which is the cables that supply power to electric trains, was severed by the construction tools of of an outside contractor (JKR) that fell during construction works, which didn’t have approval from KTM.

As such, the KTM Komuter service from Pulau Sebang to KL Sentral will end at Seremban and start at Bangi to continue the journey to KL Sentral and Batu Caves. For affected ETS trains, shuttle buses will be provided at KL Sentral, Kajang, Bandar Tasik Selatan and Seremban. Komuter passengers are advised to seek alternative transport.

ETS customers who choose not to start their journey will be given full refunds. Look for station staff if you need assistance.

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