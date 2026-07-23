MRT Kajang Line, Monorail extended to 12.30 am, July 25 for After Work Fest 2026 event at Stadium Merdeka

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 23 July 2026 4:25 pm

There’s a market and music event at Stadium Merdeka this Saturday, July 25. After Work Fest 2026 is described as an annual large-scale music festival and this year’s edition has artistes from Taiwan, Japan and Malaysia performing. There will also be over 60 booths in the day-long event.

Needless to say, the area surrounding Stadium Merdeka will be even more congested than usual, and that’s before factoring in the possibility of rain. If you’re going, perhaps the train is a wise choice.

Rapid KL has announced that it will be extending operations till 12.30 am for the MRT Kajang Line and Monorail. The MRT station closest to the historic stadium is Merdeka, while the Monorail stop is Maharajalela. Pasar Seni on the MRT KJL will also be extended.

Rapid KL says that those heading to the MRT Putrajaya Line can change trains at TRX. All other stations will follow their normal closing time and passengers will only be allowed to exit. Remember to use Touch n Go cards and ensure that your card has sufficient credit.

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