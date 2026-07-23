In Local News / by Danny Tan / 23 July 2026 1:24 pm

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PJ folks, MBPJ has announced that Jalan Yong Shook Lin in Section 52 a.k.a. PJ State will be closed to traffic tomorrow, July 24, from 3pm to 8pm.

This stretch in front of Laman MBPJ will be closed to all traffic to make way for the Generasi Muda Suara Baharu event, which starts at 5pm at the MBPJ Civic Hall.

To avoid Jalan Yong Shook Lin, the road diversion starts at IJM Land and follows Jalan RU 7/1 and Jalan Taman 7/6 before passing Menara Choy Fook On. Check out the map above for a clearer picture. If you have lunch there or errands to run tomorrow afternoon, take note and drive safe.

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