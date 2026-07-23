Works ministry identifies 94 locations in Peninsular Malaysia for road safety upgrades – Nanta

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 23 July 2026 11:27 am

The works ministry has identified 94 locations across Peninsular Malaysia for upgrades to road safety infrastructure this year, with a total allocation of RM33.05 million, reported Bernama.

Some 77 locations have been identified under the blackspot programme with an allocation of RM27.85 million, while a further 17 locations come under the signalised at-grade pedestrian crossing programme (LPKSI) with an allocation of RM5.2 million.

The upgrade programme is expected to improve road safety and aid the wellbeing of road users in 11 states and 36 districts, according to the report.

“Among the key initiatives undertaken through the Public Works Department (JKR) to comprehensively improve road safety infrastructure is the Blackspot Programme, which is the ministry’s strategic approach to addressing high-risk locations identified through analysis of Road Accident Management System (RAMS) data used nationwide since 2021,” works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

Blackspot locations are identified based on criteria that includes three similar crash incidents, or five different types of crashes occurring within three years and within a 50 metre radius from the centre of the incident, or 100 metres along a stretch of road, Nanta said.

A total of 342 Blackspot locations have been successfully treated involving an overall allocation of RM118.5 million between 2021 and 2025, which aided in improving road safety infrastructure, reducing accident risks and better protecting road users, he continued.

A total of 154 locations have been upgraded with LPKSI facilities at a total allocation of RM39.79 million for the improvement of pedestrian safety, reduction in accident risk and to enhance public confidence in road infrastructure, he said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.