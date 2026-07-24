2026 Honda Vario 160 new colours in Malaysia, RM10.5k

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 July 2026 12:00 pm

New colours for the 2026 Honda Vario 160 scooter in Malaysia, with pricing now up RM300 to RM10,498 from last year’s price of RM10,198. New colours are Matte Black, Silver Blue and Gray Gold, while a two-year or 20,000 km warranty is provided against manufacturing defects.

No changes otherwise for the Vario 160, with power coming from a four-valve, liquid-cooled single-cylinder eSP+ engine displacing 157 cc and rated at 15.3 hp at 8,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 13.8 Nm at 7,000 rpm. A CVT gearbox and belt drive sends power to the rear wheel.

Wheel sizing is 14-inches at the back with 120/70 tubeless tyre while the 14-inch front wheel is fitted with 100/80 rubber. The Vario 160 comes with single-channel ABS fitted to the front wheel while braking is done with hydraulic discs front and rear.

Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front and a preload-adjustable single shock absorber at the back. Riding conveniences include a Smart Key system, allowing for keyless starting as well as alarm and call back as well as a USB-A charging port with 18-litres of storage found under the seat.

Weight for the Vario 160 is listed at 117 kg with 5.5-litres of fuel carried in the tank while seat height is set at 778 mm. The Vario 160 comes with full LED lighting while a digital LCD meter displays the necessary information.