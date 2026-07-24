DBKL impounds 35 motorcycles, issues 164 summonses

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 July 2026 1:22 pm

In a special enforcement operation, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) impounded 35 motorcycles and issued 174 traffic summonses. The operation targetted illegally parked vehicles obstructing public walkways and traffic flow in Bangsar South and Brickfields.

Carried out under DBKL’s Traffic Warden Unit from the Enforcement Department on on July 22, focus was placed on Jalan Kerinchi Kiri 3 in Bangsar South and Jalan Tun Sambanthan in Brickfields following complaints from the public.

Traffic wardens monitored identified hotspots before taking action against offending vehicles. A total of 35 motorcycles were impounded and transported to DBKL’s Vehicle Impound Depot in Jalan Pahang for further action, including the issuance of compound notices and temporary storage, pending claims by their owners.

In addition to the impounded motorcycles, DBKL issued 164 compound notices for various traffic-related offences during the operation. The enforcement action was carried out under the Road Traffic Rules 1959 and the Road Transport Act 1987.

DBKL reminded all road users, particularly motorcyclists, to comply with traffic regulations and road signs, and to ensure their vehicles are parked only in designated areas without obstructing pedestrian walkways, public spaces or the smooth flow of traffic. Members of the public are encouraged to report traffic violations and other related issues through DBKL’s official complaint channels.

All photos from DBKL social media pages.