Doctors could help assess fitness to drive – Miros

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 24 July 2026 11:15 am

A person’s fitness to drive should be assessed based on their physical and mental condition through medical check-ups, Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) chairman Wong Shaw Voon has said, reported The Star.

“Such medical examinations need not be compulsory but should be part of the check-up when a person goes for it at any time for any purpose. If a doctor discovers a health condition which is a red flag for driving competency, the doctor can advise the patient of their condition and what they can do,” Wong said.

“For instance, if they have an eyesight issue, a doctor can advise them accordingly on how it may affect their safety when driving. Coming from a doctor, such advice would be more effective and likely to be complied with,” he said.

It would also be wise to notify their next of kin so that they are aware. In conditions that may pose an immediate safety threat, it should become notifiable to the relevant authorities or a dedicated data system that alerts the authorities,” Wong continued.

Wong also emphasised the importance of motorists being aware of the side effects of medication consumed, as some medicines can cause drowsiness. “While most doctors do inform their patients of these side effects, there are many who may not, and this can prove to be a hazard, especially when their patients drive,” he said.

Calls for elderly drivers to undergo medical reassessments or be prohibited from driving beyond a certain age were described by Wong as a matter that is extremely delicate something that should not be imposed in a way that would demoralise or hurt the emotional well-being of the elderly.

“Retirement can leave some senior folks feeling less productive and without direction in life after slogging for years. Hence, to deny them mobility by restricting them from driving will put a dent in their sense of independence. This is something we would rather not do to them. It should be gradual and not a sudden prohibition to stop them from driving,” Wong said.

While age is a factor that may contribute to a decline in fitness, it should not be the sole determining factor in determining one’s fitness to drive, he continued. “As we know, there are also those who are not in their golden years but are unfit to drive due to certain health conditions,” he said.

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