NPE and Besraya Highway closure on August 1-2 for the IJM Allianz Duo Highway Challenge 2026 run

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 24 July 2026 10:42 am

Those who live along or frequent the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) and Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya), take note. Both highways will be temporarily closed from 11pm next Saturday (August 1) till 10am on Sunday, August 2.

The road closure is to make way for the IJM Allianz Duo Highway Challenge 2026. The eighth edition of the annual run will have 5 km, 10 km, 21 km half marathon and 42.195 km full marathon distances, with the traditional start and finish line at Sunway Pyramid.

The FM route covers both the NPE and Besraya highways, taking runners all the way to Maluri in Cheras and back – just imagine that while looking at the map below. As usual, HM runners cover the length of the NPE and back. The flag-off time for the FM is 3am while HM runners have to be at the start line before 5.30 am. 10K participants will start an hour after that.

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Away from the NPE, the Sunway area should be pretty congested as well this Sunday morning, as thousands of runners would have their cars parked in the area around the mall. Keep this in mind when thinking of where to go for breakfast/brunch.

Runners who want to park inside Sunway Pyramid can approach the mall from the Sunway Medical Center side, as only the NPE Highway in front of Sunway Pyramid will be closed to traffic.

By the way, race pack collection is at the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre (Level CP3) in collaboration with the MyHome Expo happening at the venue. The dates are July 31 (Friday) 11am to 9pm and August 1 (Saturday) 11am to 8pm. Have an injury-free run and may you PB, or finish, if that’s your goal.

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