Safe driving rewards under Cermat Madani initiative should be matched by enforcement: road safety experts

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 24 July 2026 6:29 pm

While rewarding careful motorists with lower insurance premiums is a step in the right direction, road safety experts say that authorities must carry out stricter enforcement of road traffic regulations through the Kejara demerit points system and fines which are calibrated according to income levels, reported The Star.

Efforts to reward safe driving under the Cermat Madani initiative should be linked to the Kejara system for traffic offences, according to the Vehicle Theft and Accident Reduction Council (VTAREC).

Motorists with good driving records could enjoy a further 10% discount on their motor insurance premium under the Cermat Madani initiative that was introduced by the transport ministry last month. This discount is for motorists who are assessed to be low-risk through the MyJPJ mobile application, and applies in addition to the maximum no-claims discount (NCD) of 55%.

This initiative creates a system that shapes driver behaviour by connecting both rewards and punishments in a fair and consistent manner, said VTAREC general manager Mas Tina Abdul Hamid.

“Drivers who are motivated by discounts will definitely adopt safer driving habits. At the same time, the Kejara system and possible income-based fines can strengthen the punishment side of the system. Income-based fines also ensure that penalties are not treated lightly by wealthier ­drivers and that risky behaviour is discouraged across all income groups,” she said.

Meanwhile, motorists who are not at fault in road crash incidents involving uninsured vehicles can seek compensation for any property damage or bodily injuries suffered, said the General Insurance Association of Malaysia (PIAM), according to the report. This also applies if the driver or registered owner of the vehicle involved does not have valid road tax, it added.

“You can take legal action against them personally and hold them accountable. In the event that the insured suffers bodily injuries and the third-party vehicle at fault has no insurance, a claim can be submitted to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB). Subject to compliance with the terms and conditions, MIB may also offer compensation at their discretion,” said PIAM.

In addition, PIAM stressed the importance of gathering as much information as possible about the driver, including their name and contact details, photocopies of their identity card and driving licence, accident scene photographs, and a police report in the event of an incident.

“This information facilitates filing a lawsuit and claiming damages for the vehicle. Consulting with a legal professional is recommended as they can guide you through the process of filing a lawsuit and pursuing compensation,” the association said.

Apart from legal proceedings against the party at fault, the aggrieved party may also consider lodging a claim against their own comprehensive motor insurance policy, however this could affect their NCD entitlement; aggrieved parties should directly contact their insurer, agent or advisor for guidance on the claims process, it continued.

Those involved in road crashed are also advised by PIAM to seek roadside assistance directly from their insurer. Here, policyholders can access a range of services, including round-the-clock roadside assistance with geotracking, towing to the nearest authorised panel workshop, and managing the motor claims process,” PIAM said.

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