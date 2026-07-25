Traffic police seize 25 basikal lajak, issue 24 summones

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 July 2026 11:25 am

Cracking down on use of illegally modified bicycles, or “basikal lajak”, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) conducted an operation. As a result, 25 basikal lajak were seized, while 24 summons were issued for various offences.

The operation was entered around hotspots for such activity, including Desa Aman, Taman Rimba Bukit Kerinchi, Jalan Pantai Murni 7, Jalan Pantai Permai 13, the area around PPR Kerinchi, and Jalan Pantai Sentral 2. A team of eight officers, comprising one officer-in-charge and seven personnel, conducted the exercise as part of JSPT Kuala Lumpur’s ongoing efforts to curb basikal lajak activity, which authorities say poses serious safety risks to both riders and other road users.

Police found riders involved ranged in age from 9 to 15, with the majority aged 14 — highlighting the extent to which children and teenagers are engaging in the high-risk activity. Action was taken in response to public complaints about basikal lajak activity, which typically occurs in the evening and at night in residential neighbourhoods and on public roads.

JSPT officers also took the opportunity to counsel the young riders involved, explaining the dangers of the activity and the importance of complying with traffic laws and road regulations. JSPT called on parents and guardians to play a more active role in monitoring their children’s activities and movements, and to ensure their bicycles are not modified in ways that could endanger the young riders themselves or other road users.

Periodic monitoring and enforcement operations at locations identified as hotspots for basikal lajak activity will continue, with JSPT warning firm action would be taken against anyone found violating the law in order to safeguard public safety and wellbeing.