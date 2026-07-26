Malaysia to host 2026 Bahrain GP at Sepang, Oct 4 – collaboration to replace rescheduled race

In Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / by Jonathan Lee / 26 July 2026 7:43 pm

It’s on! Formula 1 announced that Malaysia will host a race at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) on October 4 this year. This marks the return of the highest class of international racing for single-seater formula racing cars to our country after nearly a decade.

In a strange twist, however, the last-minute race won’t be known as the Malaysia Grand Prix, but as the “Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia”. The event, subject to final agreements and an official sign-off – including approval from the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) – was created through an agreement between F1, FIA and the governments of Bahrain and Malaysia. Ticketing information will be announced soon, F1 stated on its website.

“We are delighted to confirm that Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2026,” said series president and CEO Stefano Domenicalli. “Once again, the sport has demonstrated its ability to adapt, find solutions, and deliver, creating an exciting moment for everyone who follows Formula 1.

“I would like to express our sincere thanks to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, as well as their respective governments for making this extraordinary outcome possible through their vision, commitment, and decisive action.”

As previously reported, a Malaysian stop on the Formula 1 calendar was heavily rumoured to replace the Bahrain GP, which was originally scheduled to take place on April 12. The Iran War forced Formula 1 to announce in March that it would cancel the Bahrain race along with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix set to take place on April 19. The cancellations shortened the season from the originally planned 24 races to just 22.

While Saudi Arabia’s race will not be rescheduled, Bahrain had been hoping to still host a grand prix, albeit rescheduled later to October 4 to fill the gap between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sept 27 and the Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 11. However, with renewed tensions, the race in Bahrain isn’t happening and Malaysia will instead play host to the Bahrain Grand Prix.

In a manner of speaking, this is like Bahrain renting SIC to replace the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. It will still be referred to as the Bahrain Grand Prix but it takes place in Malaysia, similar to how Azerbaijan hosted the European GP – despite being in the Asian side of the country in 2016 – before taking over the naming the years since.

“Most importantly, this is fantastic news for our fans. They will continue to enjoy a full and exciting Formula 1 calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great venue. Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula 1 history. It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world,” Domenicalli added.

Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a separate statement: “This collaboration is more than the staging of a world-class sporting event. It reflects the enduring friendship, mutual trust and close partnership between Malaysia and the Kingdom of Bahrain, while reaffirming Malaysia’s readiness and capability to host major international events.

“Malaysia stands ready to welcome Formula 1, the FIA, the teams and fans from around the world back to Sepang. We look forward to showcasing our world-class infrastructure, operational excellence and warm hospitality, while further strengthening the bonds between our two nations through this special occasion.”

With a stop in Malaysia, it’s now 23 races for the 2026 season, but the ongoing conflict casts a doubt over the final two grand prix in Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6. The sport is currently looking to add another race to avoid cutting back on its 22-race schedule (reportedly to satisfy broadcast rights obligations), with Imola also set to return.

The question, of course, is who’s paying. Before the official announcement, ESPN reported that the race would be financed by Bahrain, with sources telling the outlet there were “numerous discussions” over the past few days over who pays what.

The event’s contrived naming explains this, and it also means that Malaysia will not be burdened with the sport’s huge hosting and licencing fees (which will no doubt have reduced due to the championship’s need to find new events) that have deterred it from continuing its own GP. It’s certain we will still be paying quite a bit for the privilege, however.

For its part, the Malaysian ministry of youth and sports (KBS) said the event is “expected to generate significant economic benefits through tourism, investment and sports-related economic activities.” It added that it should also further strengthen the local motorsports ecosystem, enhance the country’s reputation as a “leading destination for international sporting events” and stimulate economic growth through sports tourism.

The Malaysia GP was first held in 1999, but due to the rising cost of hosting the event as well as declining ticket sales, the federal government decided to end it after the final race in 2017. In the time since, the motorsport has surged in popularity under new management, with Netflix’s Drive to Survive series contributing to the renewed interest.

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