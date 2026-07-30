Police developing system to track repeat traffic offenders

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 30 July 2026 10:53 am

The federal police traffic enforcement and investigation department (JSPT) is developing a data system in order to track repeat traffic offences including drink-driving cases detected under Op Mabuk, reported New Straits Times.

The system is aimed at helping the department keep track of traffic offenders’ records, including the number of such offences committed, said JSPT director Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali. At present, tracking repeat traffic offences continues to be a challenge as they were not recorded the same way criminal records are maintained by the criminal investigation department.

“JSPT is developing a data system for repeat offence records. At present, only the courts maintain these records. The records will only cover offences under traffic laws,” he said.

“We face challenges because past traffic offences were not comprehensively recorded. We need a new system so that we can check an offender’s record, including how many times they have offended,” he continued.

For offences of driving under the influence, many people were still being detained for the offence despite intensified operations, showing that road users’ awareness on the matter remain low.

“Road crashes were increasing, so we intensified operations. When we increased operations, we found that many people still had low awareness. We will propose that the transport ministry and the attorney-general’s chambers review the penalties because people are not learning their lesson,” the JSPT director said.