Bomba mulls EV charging guidelines after Cheras fire

The fire and rescue department (Bomba) may introduce safety guidelines for electric vehicle (EV) charging at private homes, NST reports. This comes after an EV being charged was believed to have caused a fire that destroyed a two-storey ­terrace house in Alam Damai, Cheras on Sunday (August 16, 2026).

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According to the department’s director-general, Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad, there were currently no specific guidelines governing EV charger installations at private homes, adding that current guidelines only focus on commercial premises. “We will raise this issue with the relevant authorities. For homes, we don’t have one yet. Our controls at the moment are for commercial premises,” he said.

Nor Hisham noted the investigation into the August 16 fire in Cheras is still ongoing and it has yet to be known if the EV was the cause. Witness accounts, including from the house owner, had led investigators to consider several possible causes involving the EV charging system. “These included the vehicle itself, its charging equipment or the electrical wiring connected to the charger. We cannot conclude yet. We have to wait for the investigation to be completed,” he said.

Over the past three years, about 25 fire cases involving four categories of EVs have been recorded. Nor Hisham said the number is relatively stable each year rather than showing a significant increase, although he acknowledged that the number of EVs on Malaysian roads was also growing and the department had yet to analyse fire incidents against the increase in the EV population.

Homeowners using EV chargers are advised to ensure the equipment complied with recognised safety standards, especially if the chargers were purchased separately rather than supplied as part of a vehicle package. “Particular attention should be paid to the size and suitability of electrical wiring as well as the miniature circuit breaker (MCB) system. This was important because EVs could be continuously charged for seven to eight hours, creating an electrical fire risk if the installation or wiring was unsuitable,” said Nor Hisham.

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