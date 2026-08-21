2026 Cyclone RT2S scooter in Malaysia, RM13,888

In Bikes, Cyclone, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 August 2026 12:23 pm

Now in Malaysia is the 2026 Cyclone RT2S priced at RM13,888 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The quarter-litre scooter made its local debut at the Malaysia Bike Show in May, with the commercial launch held alongside the opening of the Mforce Smartshop KW Keat Wei Motor dealership in Langgar, Alor Setar.

Power comes from a 247 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-valve single-cylinder engine producing **19.5 kW at 8,500 rpm** and 24.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. A CVT automatic transmission and belt drive sends power to the rear wheel.

A 12.6-litre fuel tank is fitted for longer-distance riding, while the chassis uses telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking is handled by 270 mm front and 220 mm rear hydraulic disc brakes, with two-channel ABS fitted as standard equipment.

The RT2S rolls on 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheels, wearing 110/80 and 140/60 tyres. Seat height is set at 750 mm while dry weight is listed at 179 kg. Standard equipment includes a TFT instrument display, smart key, LED lighting throughout, USB Type-A charging port and a side-stand safety switch.

Riding aids include switchable traction control, atyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear dash cams, adjustable windscreen, a rear carrier with backrest and smartphone connectivity through the Cyclone Store app. The Cyclone RT2S comes in two colour options for Malaysia, Prestige Black and Strong Grey.