Auto Bavaria KitaMalaysia Celebration – special pricing, rebates and more with BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 10 September 2026 12:48 pm

This is a special month for Malaysia because it was on the 16th of September in 1963 that our beloved country was formed, over six years after The Federation of Malaya achieved independence on August 31, 1957.

To celebrate this year’s Malaysia Day, Auto Bavaria invites everyone to be part of its KitaMalaysia Celebration that takes places across all its showrooms from September 11-13, 9am to 6pm daily. With exclusive deals on offer, there’s no better time to get yourself the new BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad that you’ve been eyeing and longing for.

In the BMW camp, the BMW 330i is a staple, a timeless favourite that perfectly combines style, performance and technology. Available at an attractive new price, it only takes a few minutes behind the wheel of one to fall in love.

Looking to enter the world of BMW EVs? Well, the BMW i5 is one of the best-selling electric executive sedans for a reason. Offering up to 627 km of range on a single charge and capable of fast charging at up to 205 kW, long-distance trips are effortless for the BMW i5, while the progressive design and dynamic handling ensure a distinctively engaging BMW driving experience.

Fans of the German brand’s Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) aren’t left out of the EV loop either, as there’s the BMW iX1 L with its long range (over 400 km), generous interior space and enhanced versatility. Need something larger? The BMW iX xDrive60 delivers on that front on top of comfort and advanced technologies that are hallmarks of BMW.

With attractive prices across the board, special cash rebates with BMW Financial Services, interest rates from as low as 1.68% and complimentary five years BMW Service & Repair Inclusive (BSRI) on selected models, Auto Bavaria will make your first step to BMW ownership an unforgettable one.

For those who are seeking something that delivers a different but vibrant experience, MINI is the brand to look at. An icon in the automotive world, the MINI Cooper is instantly recognisable and its agility is something that needs to be tried to be believed.

Variety is the spice of life, and the MINI Countryman is just as spicy and fun to drive as its smaller sibling, albeit providing even greater versatility with a larger cabin. If exclusivity is your flavour of variety, the MINI Paul Smith Edition with its exclusive design by renowned British designer Paul Smith embodies the spirit of MINI’s colourful personality.

Once you find a MINI that matches you best, look forward to attractive cash rebates, low interest rates from 0.88% as well as a complimentary Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine and MINI car sticker.

Two-wheelers deliver an experience that no four-wheeler can match, and BMW Motorrad models are a cut above the rest. Adventurers are spoilt for choice with a line-up that covers different requirements, starting with the BMW F 450 GS that combines versatility and capability in a lightweight package.

Those that frequent adventure touring and personify ‘Make Life a Ride’ will know the legendary BMW R 1300 GS, a powerhouse for riders itching for the next journey on or off the tarmac. Prefer comfort over long distances? The BMW R 1300 RT fulfils that role perfectly.

It’s clear that there’s a BMW Motorrad for everyone, even those that spend most of their time riding in cities, with the comfortable and practical BMW C 400 GT being a perfect fit. Check in with Auto Bavaria’s sales advisors to find the BMW Motorrad for you as well as all the exciting offers that await you.

At Auto Bavaria’s KitaMalaysia Celebration, you’ll find your new ride, whether it’s a new addition or an upgrade, with unbeatable deals. A lucky individual will even walk away with a brand-new BMW F 450 GS worth RM40,000! Transform your driving experience at all Auto Bavaria showrooms nationwide from September 11-13, 9am to 6pm.

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