EON Auto Finale 2026 – Proton, Proton e.MAS, smart, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Audi deals, cash prizes

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 6 November 2026 5:36 pm

If you’re looking for a set of wheels, whether new or pre-owned, the EON Auto Finale 2026 is an event you cannot miss. This year-end bonanza takes place from November 14-15 at EON’s Glenmarie HQ and participating EON showrooms nationwide, except Penang, because there, the event will happen from November 21-22 at EON Auto Mart Bayan Lepas.

You’ll be able to shop across no fewer than seven brands, each with its own set of promos. Selected Proton models are being offered with up to RM13,000* in rebates, including up to RM2,300* for the Saga – yup, the new MC3. Also, you’ll get exclusive EON merchandise as long as you pay a minimum RM100 booking fee, and 10% off each eligible service appointment* if you buy the extended warranty package (EWP).

For EV fans, Proton e.MAS models are being offered with rebates of up to RM7,000*, a corporate rebate of up to RM4,000*, up to eight years’ battery warranty plus two more years by Tras*, RM10,000* in trade-in support for selected models and variants, plus a free wallbox, five years’ unlimited internet and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) adaptor worth RM3,800*.

Or you might delight at smart – you can get rebates of up to RM8,333*, a free wallbox and installation subsidy worth RM4,988*, four times’ free service maintenance and a free dashcam. Peace of mind comes from up to eight years’ battery warranty plus two more years by Tras*, plus up to four years’ vehicle warranty also with an extra two years by Tras*.

Want a pick-up truck? Look no further than Mitsubishi – the Triton Athlete Non-Enhanced is being offered with rebates of up to RM31,000*, including RM1,000* for government servants or existing Mitsubishi owners, and up to RM10,000* if you’re trading up from a passenger car or a pick-up truck.

Or how about Isuzu? The D-Max 3.0 with canopy and D-Max 2.2 Auto Premium will be on display, and if you buy an Isuzu at the event, you’ll get up to RM10,000* in rebates, a free Premium Comfort Upgrade package*, up to three free tank fill-ups* and loyalty up to RM1,000* for repeat-order customers.

Meanwhile, Hyundai buyers can enjoy up to RM57,000* in savings, up to eight years of warranty plus two more years by Tras, eight free services* and up to 70% guaranteed resale value protection*.

What about Volkswagen? Rebates of up to RM100,000* can be had, so prices start from RM159,990*. Already a VW owner? You’ll enjoy a RM10,000* rebate and RM5,000* in trade-in support if you buy a Tayron Elegance or R-Line. The offer includes a five-year vehicle warranty plus an extra two years by Tras.

Last but certainly not least, if you want an Audi, prices now start from RM299,990*. A five-year vehicle warranty is included, with an option to add a further three years via Tras. And if you’re interested in a Zeekr, the 7X and 009 are available for test drives – why not see if they suit your lifestyle?

It’s not just new cars at EON Auto Finale 2026 – you can explore EON Used Car Division‘s quality pre-owned vehicles, EON Insurance‘s solutions, EON AutoSpa‘s car care services, AVIS‘ and Budget Malaysia‘s car rental services, as well as what EON’s fintech partner Tras has to offer.

The event will also host official partners under DRB-HICOM, namely PUSPAKOM, MODENAS and Bank Muamalat, further enhancing the range of products and services available to visitors.

It pays to register early for EON Auto Finale 2026, because up to RM300* in early-bird rewards await the first 300 customers to register and check-in at the event. Also, one winner will take home RM10,000*, two will each take home RM5,000* and three will win exclusive Sepang driving experiences, so get your lucky charms ready!

So register for the EON Auto Finale 2026 now and make sure you bring your family, your friends and yourself. With a comprehensive range of vehicles and automotive services all in one place, EON Auto Finale 2026 truly offers visitors more ways to ‘Make Your Move’.

*Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last.