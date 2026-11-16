In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / 16 November 2026 5:06 pm

When you buy a used electric car, the battery is the part that matters most, but it’s also the hardest to check. You can now have an EV’s battery tested independently in Malaysia by AVILOO. AVILOO is an Austrian company that specialises in battery diagnostics for EVs and plug-in hybrids, and paultan.org is offering its services here.

There are two tests. The AVILOO FLASH Test costs RM320 and gives you a result in about three minutes. The AVILOO PREMIUM Test costs RM410 and is carried out over a full discharge cycle, for the most detailed result. Both prices exclude 8% SST.

Why battery health matters

An EV’s battery loses capacity over time, and how much it loses depends on more than age and mileage. The battery chemistry, the climate and the way the car has been driven and charged all affect how much capacity is left, so two cars of the same age can have batteries in very different condition.

In September, AVILOO published a study of more than 500,000 battery tests on used EVs, carried out between 2022 and 2026. It found that battery health can differ by as much as 13.5% between cars of the same model. The median Tesla Model Y still had 90.3% of its battery capacity at 150,000 km, but individual cars at that mileage varied by up to 11%.

Most EVs show a state of health (SoH) figure from their own battery management system (BMS). That figure comes from each carmaker’s own algorithm, and it can read higher or lower than the battery’s actual condition. AVILOO’s tests are independent of the carmaker and check the battery down to its individual cells.

For buyers, a test helps you avoid an expensive surprise. For sellers, an AVILOO certificate is proof that the battery is in good shape, which helps when you’re agreeing on a price.

The three-minute FLASH Test

The AVILOO Box is plugged into the car, and it reads data from the battery system, including the BMS readings, energy counters and the voltage of each cell.

The battery doesn’t have to be run down for this test. AVILOO works out the state of health using a statistical model trained on PREMIUM Test results from thousands of similar vehicles. The model also takes into account the car’s mileage, age and charging behaviour. AVILOO puts the FLASH Test’s result within about 3% of the PREMIUM Test’s.

The FLASH Test works with more than 95% of electric cars and plug-in hybrids. We recommend it as the first step, as it’s the quickest way to check a battery’s health and spot any red flags.

The TÜV-certified PREMIUM Test

The PREMIUM Test is AVILOO’s most detailed test. You take the AVILOO Box with you and plug it into the car, charge the battery to 100%, then drive the car as you normally would until the battery is down to 10%. You have seven days to do this.

While you drive, the box records the current, the battery temperature and the voltage of each cell, and sends the data to AVILOO over its built-in cellular connection. AVILOO analyses the data at cell level and bases its result on the weakest cell. The certificate is sent to you by email once the test is complete.

TÜV Austria has certified AVILOO’s full-cycle test, after checking how it collects, records and analyses data, and whether its results can be reproduced. In Austria, the ÖAMTC motoring club offers AVILOO tests to its members.

We put a 2017 Tesla Model S 75 through the PREMIUM Test in May. The car had covered about 116,000 km, and it had been charged at DC fast chargers almost 90% of the time. Its battery still had 83% of its original capacity, for a WLTP range of 344 km against 414 km when new.

What’s on the AVILOO certificate

The main figure on the certificate is the state of health, shown as a percentage of the battery’s capacity when new. The car’s current range is worked out from it.

The certificate also rates the battery against similar vehicles in AVILOO’s database. It lists the battery’s gross, net and usable energy, the WLTP range and a typical range based on real-world consumption. There are checks on the BMS, the sensors and the measurements, plus a diagram showing the voltage of every cell. A large spread between the highest and lowest cells can point to an imbalance, ageing or a faulty cell.

Each certificate has a QR code that links to the original digital copy on AVILOO’s website, so a buyer can check that a printed certificate is genuine.

Certificates usually arrive within 48 hours, but they can take longer when AVILOO’s technical team checks the data by hand.

How to book an AVILOO test

You can book either test online. If you have any questions, or want to check whether your car can be tested, send us a WhatsApp at 017-343 4228. To book your test, head to the AVILOO page here.