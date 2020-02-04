In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 4 February 2020 1:10 pm / 0 comments

BMW Malaysia has announced its 2019 full-year sales performance results, in which the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands delivered a combined total of 11,567 units and introduced a total of 32 new model variants across the brands. This is a drop of 2,771 units (or 19.3%) from the 14,338 units the group shifted in 2018.

In terms of brand specific numbers, 9,300 BMW vehicles were delivered last year, placing it second in the premium segment category behind Mercedes-Benz, which delivered 10,020 cars last year. Meanwhile, MINI shifted 1,142 units in 2019, while BMW Motorrad sold 1,125 units.

Leading the way for BMW was the 3 Series, in both F30 and G20 forms – a total of 2,514 units of the type were delivered, of which over 1,000 units were the F30 330e M Sport. Another key contributor to BMW’s total deliveries last year was the G30 BMW 5 Series, which saw over 2,000 new owners in 2019.

Elsewhere, the X family of SAVs saw a total delivery of 3,985 units, the G01 X3 leading the line with 1,354 units. This was followed closely by the pre-facelift F48 X1 with 1,331 deliveries, and the F15 X5 xDrive40e hybrid continued to plug away, contributing 975 units to the total numbers.

As for MINI, models from the F60 MINI Countryman range managed 685 units, contributing to more than half of the total deliveries for the brand, and BMW Motorrad reported that the Adventure segment was its key performer, with over 600 bikes making their way to new owners last year.

At the announcement today, the company highlighted its continued focus on electrification – in 2019, it sold a total of 3,148 electrified BMW and MINI vehicles (representing 27.2% of the total volume, or 30.1% of BMW and MINI sales), making it the leading e-mobility provider in the country, with over 17,000 electrified vehicles delivered since 2015.

Aside from the 330e and X5 xDrive40e, it sold more than 300 units of the 740Le XDrive and over 600 units of the 530e over the course of the year. More than 70 units of the F60 MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 and over 20 units of the all-electric BMW i3s were also shifted during the period, and the company also expanded its charging infrastructure by introducing 18 new BMW i charging facilities across the country. It has now unveiled over 30 BMW i charging facilities in the last three years.

“Against the backdrop of a challenging year for the automotive sector, we are proud to have achieved such success within the electrified segment in Malaysia and across the globe – which reaffirms our optimism for the year ahead,” said BMW Malaysia MD Harald Hoelzl.

“We are committed to continue leading the charge for electromobility in Malaysia, especially in light of the upcoming National Automotive Policy announcement that will see electrified vehicles play a prominent role in propelling our automotive sector to greater heights,” he added.

Meanwhile, BMW Financial Services Malaysia, which introduced the Easy Drive flexible financing programme last year, announced that it financed more than half (or more than 5,000) of the BMW and MINI vehicles delivered in 2019.