In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 18 February 2020 9:59 am / 0 comments

Hyundai previously announced that the third-generation i20 would make its debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show in March, but it looks like we won’t wait until then to see the B-segment model in full. Recently, a set of what appears to be official photos of the Ford Fiesta, Honda Jazz and Mazda 2 rival popped up on the internet, giving us a really good look at the hatchback.

For now, the photos only show the i20’s redesigned exterior, which showcases the brand’s latest “Sensuous Sportiness” design language that is already applied on the latest Sonata. The front end is now sharper than ever and features a more angular take on the signature cascading grille, headlamps and fog lamp enclosures.

Additionally, the bonnet now sports prominent creases on them compared to the second-generation model, and the thin slit that previously linked the lighting clusters has been integrated into the new grille as well. In the lower apron, the subtle spoiler lip has been given a black finish rather than being body-coloured as well.

Along the sides, bold creases above and below the door handles add to the dynamic look of the new i20, along with some zany-looking wheels to match. To make it stand out even more, the hatchback also receives a two-tone paint scheme with a black roof, which is accentuated by a window line that swerves up near the C-pillars.

The rear also carries a distinctive look, with taillights that carry a Z-shaped light signature that extends into a light bar linking the clusters. The light bar divides the tailgate into two sections, with the upper portion being finished black, while it the lower half follows the body colour. A fake diffuser and low-mounted reflectors complete the look of the car.

Other details like the interior remain a mystery for now given the lack of photos, but Hyundai has said the i20’s cabin will be packed with tech, including two 10.25-inch screens, which we’ve seen in previous spyshots of heavily-camouflaged prototypes.

Similarly, the engine range is unknown, although reports indicate existing powerplants like a 1.0 litre T-GDI turbocharged three-cylinder will be available together with a 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder. There’s even talk of a N high-performance variant packing a 1.6 litre turbo four-pot that develops around 200 hp. We’ll only know more when the i20 officially makes its debut next month.

GALLERY: Second-generation Hyundai i20 at the 2016 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show