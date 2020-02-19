In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 19 February 2020 1:46 pm / 0 comments

The Ertiga will be the next model to be rebadged under the partnership between Suzuki and Toyota, and which will be launched in India by August 2021, according to The Economic Times. Currently manufactured by Suzuki Indomobil Motor in Cikarang, Indonesia and by Maruti Suzuki in Guragon, India, it will be the India plant which manufactures the Toyota-branded model, which will also be on sale in African markets.

The second-generation Suzuki Ertiga was introduced in April 2018 in Indonesia, followed by its launch in Thailand a little under a year after that. The three-row, seven-seater MPV is powered by a K15B 1.5 litre naturally aspirated engine producing 108 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm, sent to a four-speed automatic gearbox. The facelifted first-generation Ertiga was rebadged by Proton in 2016.

Neither Suzuki nor Maruti Suzuki has confirmed the Ertiga’s entry into the Indian market. The country will not get any global Toyota models priced under 1,000,000 rupees (RM58,028) in the foreseeable future, according to Indian Autos Blog, which means that the Toyota brand will rely heavily upon Maruti Suzuki in the sub-1 million rupee segment, the report said.

New Suzuki models to join the Indian market include a revised Vitara Brezza due in the second half of this year, with the aforementioned Ertiga to follow around a year after that. Currently, the Toyota-Suzuki partnership in the India sees the Toyota Glanza on sale in the country as a rebadged Suzuki Baleno, and with the Vitara Brezza, the Ertiga brings Suzuki’s line-up in India to three models.

GALLERY: Suzuki Ertiga in Indonesia

