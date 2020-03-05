In Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 5 March 2020 12:20 pm / 0 comments

A proposal to establish a mechanism for an Vehicle End of Life (ELV) policy is being looked at, but this will explore a voluntary approach rather than adopt a mandatory direction, acccording to Malaysia Automotive, Robotics & IoT Institute (MARii) CEO Datuk Madani Sahari.

Speaking to reporters following the press briefing on the 2020 outlook for the local automotive industry on Tuesday, he said that the matter would be discussed when the new transport and international trade and industry (MITI) ministers have been appointed.

“An ELV policy has never been implemented in Malaysia. It is my belief that if we set up a system of voluntary – and not compulsory – ELV, it will benefit the people. They can let go of their old cars and maybe the government can subsidise this and the OEMs can also contribute to a lower cost. By selling more cars, the government can collect more taxes. It’s a win-win situation for everybody,” he said.

He added that the coming year will see the development of standards in various areas, including that for vehicle inspection, both for roadworthiness and used vehicle evaluation.

The talk of an ELV policy – which would essentially serve to eliminate old vehicles from the road – has been going around for years. In 2009, the ELV proposal included mandatory annual inspections as a requirement for road tax renewal for vehicles aged 15 years and older as a precursor towards the eventual implementation of a full ELV policy.

The policy was soon dropped following public outcry, but has continued to resurface, the latest being last year, when former transport minister Anthony Loke denied there were plans to flesh out the policy by the second quarter of 2019. He said that while there were studies before this, the matter was not under any consideration.

In 2016, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) said an ELV policy would spur the growth of the country’s automotive industry, reiterating a similar call it made in 2014.

Back in 2015, Madani had said that suggestions to implement such a policy through a Cash for Clunkers scrappage scheme was being considered. The then-proposed scheme would allow owners of vehicles aged 10 years or more to obtain a rebate of up to RM5,000 when they trade in their vehicles (regardless of brand) for a new one from any local OEM producer. However, MITI said then that the public wasn’t ready for such a scheme or policy.

