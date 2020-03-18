In Kawasaki, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mick Chan / 18 March 2020 4:03 pm / 0 comments

Kawasaki Motors Malaysia has announced that it will be pausing its operations from now through March 31, in compliance with the movement control order as announced by the prime minister on March 16 in order to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus around the country.

The company will resume operations on April 1, which is when the movement control order is expected to lift. For more details on Kawasaki in Malaysia during this time, owners and the general public can visit the official Kawasaki website, here, or the official Kawasaki Motors Malaysia Facebook page.