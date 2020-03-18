In Local News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 18 March 2020 10:00 am / 0 comments

Importer and distributor of Porsche vehicles in Malaysia, Sime Darby Auto Performance has announced that all scheduled showroom visits, test drive and service appointments for the coming two weeks will be rescheduled to after the end of the movement control order that was announced by the prime minister on March 16.

As is the norm for the time being, visits to Porsche Centres will be unavailable from now until March 31, and customers with prior appointments will be contacted by the sales or aftersales team to reschedule for a later date.

Emergency assistance for Porsche customers will remain available via the Porsche Assistance hotline at 1-800-80-1117, with Porsche Assistance continuing to be availble 24 hours a day. seven days a week. Security staff on-site will receive the vehicle for subsequent attention, says Porsche Malaysia.

Aftersales service is similarly on hold until the end of the movement control order, and parts ordered prior to March 18 have been processed and are being shipped to Malaysia; while services such as insurance and road tax renewal can still be processed for its customers remotely, the company says.

Porsche Driver’s Selection merchandise continues to be available online at Lazada, though delays in deliveries are anticipated in light of the current situation.