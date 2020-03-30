In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 30 March 2020 12:18 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has announced that it will resume vehicle manufacturing in North America, including in Canada, Mexico and the United States, on April 20. As of now, the production suspension will remain in effect until April 17, the automaker revealed in an official released post on March 26.

Despite the plant closures, the company’s vehicle parts departments and logistics centres will continue to operate as usual, but that could change depending on the situation that is being monitored closely.

Toyota’s North American production facilities have been shut down since March 23, a move that was initially supposed to be in place for only two days as it conducted a thorough cleaning.

This was then extended to April 3 to protect the health and safety of its employees, key stakeholders and communities, as well as a result of the significant market decline. The extension was first revealed on March 19, with production previously set to resume on April 6 but has since been superseded by the abovementioned announcement.

Toyota currently operates 14 manufacturing facilities in North America, with 10 of them being in the US.