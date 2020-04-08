In Cars, Hyundai, Spyshots / By Matthew H Tong / 8 April 2020 5:44 pm / 0 comments

The Hyundai Kona will be turning three this year, which in automotive terms – for mainstream cars anyway – means a facelifted model is on its way soon. Our spy photographers managed to spot a fully camouflaged prototype of the Kona facelift undergoing cold weather tests on a frozen lake.

Now, the B-segment SUV is expected to get minor design revisions, possibly featuring the automaker’s latest Cascading Grille design. Its unique split headlights design will remain, albeit tweaked with new graphics. There will also be changes to the front and rear bumper, alloy wheel design, tail light graphics, and cabin design. Expect the safety side of things to be improved as well.

Powertrain-wise, the Kona facelift is expected to get a range of updated engines, but no details are available for the time being. The outgoing model is available with five engine options, which includes a range of regular petrol and diesel engines, a hybrid variant, as well as the zero emissions Kona Electric.

More interestingly, Hyundai could be introducing a new range-topping version called the Kona N, which was spotted early last month. It might sound crazy, but rumours suggest that it will be powered by the i30 N’s 2.0 litre T-GDI petrol engine, which produces 275 PS and 353 Nm in N Performance guise. The Hyundai Kona N is expected to make its debut later this year, most possibly as a 2021 facelift model.

GALLERY: 2021 Hyundai Kona N spyshots

