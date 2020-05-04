In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 4 May 2020 9:27 am / 0 comments

Following the announcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) on Labour Day, Proton has revealed it will gradually restart operations from May 5, covering both sales and production. Prior to this, the company temporarily halted all operations on March 18 to meet the movement control order (MCO) directive that was issued by the government.

On the former, the national carmaker is aiming to reopen its sales and service centres from tomorrow, although this only applies to outlets located in green and yellow zones. In compliance with the requirements of relevant authorities, all premises and personnel will be subjected to strict health and safety protocols to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Proton will begin the gradual resumption of all its business activities. However, the safety of our customers and employees is our main priority and in line with the prime minister’s calls to adopt a ‘new normal’, we will introduce a new set of protocols in all areas,” said Li Chunrong, chief executive officer of Proton.

“We would like to reassure all our customers that no effort will be spared in ensuring their safety and health. As a responsible automotive manufacturer, safety is always our primary concern,” added Li.

Besides the restart of its sales operations, the company’s corporate office at the Centre of Excellence will also come back online, with new work practices adopted to minimise contact and reduce the risk of infection. Additionally, Proton will also resume production at its Tanjung Malim and Shah Alam plants from the aforementioned date.