In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 4 May 2020 1:09 pm / 0 comments

Here’s a good gesture from Prasarana and Rapid KL. The public transport operator has announced that the My100 and My50 unlimited travel passes can be renewed at all customer service counters of LRT, MRT, Monorail and BRT stations, as well as selected bus hubs from today till May 31.

Those who do so will receive 15 free days on top of the usual 30 days, taking into account the missed days of the movement control order (MCO), which started on March 18. This means that renewals will get 45 days worth of rides for the same RM100 or RM50 price.

“For customers who are renewing expired passes or buying new passes, we will be giving an extra 15 free days. So, overall you will be getting unlimited travel for 45 days with the same price. We hope that this caring initiative will benefit customers and they will return to using Rapid KL’s transport network,” said Muhammad Nizam Alias, Prasarana’s group COO for operations.

Click to enlarge

To ensure that the pass renewal process goes smoothly, Rapid KL will place additional staff at high traffic stations. “For safety, we urge all public transport users to always wear a face mask, keep good personal hygiene and always maintain social distancing,” Muhd Nizam added.

Earlier, the Klang Valley’s rail operator released a new train schedule for the month of Ramadhan, effective today. Train services are now “back to normal” after being scaled down for the previous movement control order (MCO) phases. This coincides with the resumption of many businesses in the conditional movement control order (CMCO), which was announced by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Labour Day and starts today.

However, it’s not business as usual at the stations and on the trains, because measures have been put in place to ensure orderliness, hygiene and social distancing, which are very important in the days of Covid-19.

Click to enlarge

According to Rapid KL, station officers will be controlling the flow of commuters boarding and leaving trains, and only a certain number of passengers will be allowed to be on the platforms waiting at any given time, to prevent congestion. Temperature screening for all passengers will be in place. Expect longer waiting times as a result of this necessary measure.

An important reminder is the mandatory use of face masks when taking public transport. Follow the markings in the trains and stations to ensure social distancing – in the station, stand on the red lines and when in the train, refrain from sitting in spaces marked with the X.

As we all get used to the new normal, always practice social distancing and good personal hygiene, and have patience. Give cooperation to the station staff and follow their instructions.