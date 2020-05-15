In Cars, Local News, Renault / By Jonathan Lee / 15 May 2020 5:47 pm / 2 comments

From one subscription service to the next – Renault distributor TC Euro Cars is now offering a more affordable taster of its Renault Subscription with a one-month trial of the Captur crossover, priced at RM996. Supplementing the RM399 seven-day trial, it represents a significant saving over the RM1,299 monthly fee for a three-year plan, ideal for those who want to test the waters.

Unlike with a regular plan, users are not required to place a booking fee or security deposit beforehand – they simply need to pay the sum upfront. Alternatively, they can pay up in one-week blocks (RM399 for the first week, RM299 for the second, RM199 for the third and RM99 for the fourth), which makes it cheaper than signing up for the one-week trial multiple times.

To sweeten the deal, TC Euro Cars is offering a 35% discount on the trial as part of its Renault Easy Raya promotion, dropping the price to RM647 from now until July 31. Those who want to take advantage of this offer, however, will need to place a RM50 booking fee before the deadline; if they decide not to subscribe after all, the company will refund the fee within three days to a week.

Subscriptions can be purchased either through the Renault e-Store on the official website or the Renault store on Shopee. Limited units are available on a first come, first served basis, and those in the Klang Valley will be able to get their cars before Hari Raya Aidilfitri if book before May 18. These customers will also be able to request for door-to-door delivery for extra peace of mind during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we continue to observe safe distancing, we believe that private transportation solutions will remain in demand. However, there will be an increase in appetite for affordability and flexibility. With our new one-month trial plan, we now have multiple Renault Subscription offers, from one-week to three-year durations through the Fixed and Switch plans, to suit all customer needs,” said CEO Wong Hoe Mun.

GALLERY: Renault Captur+ in Malaysia