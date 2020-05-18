The number of motorists turned away at police checkpoints in attempts to travel back to their hometowns on Saturday doubled from Friday’s total, said defence minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. 1,248 vehicles were turned away on Saturday compared to 508 on Friday, the New Straits Times reported.
“Despite warnings, there are still people attempting to go back to their hometowns by giving all kinds of excuses. Once the police start issuing the RM1,000 compounds, the flouters will be on the losing end,” he said. “Be patient. If we obey the SOPs and the Covid-19 trend decreases, (God willing) the CMCO will be lifted and we will be free to go back to our hometowns,” the minister said.
Prime ministry Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced on May 10 that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) has been extended until June 9, and inter-state travel remains banned since March 18, with exceptions allowed from May 7 until May 10, and strictly for individuals stranded in others states following to implementation of the MCO.
As of Sunday, about 14% or 971 out of the total number of Covid-19 cases have a history of inter-state travel, said health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah as quoted by The Star. “About 18 clusters from a total of 48 clusters recorded in the country are linked to activities which involve crossing state borders. Ten of these clusters are still active,” he said.
“The public must be aware during the festive season because it may cause the spread of Covid-19 infections, especially in green zones. We look at the experience of other countries, such as Iran. When they have a festival, many returned to their hometowns, and the number of infections spiked, the DG of health said.
Comments
Thank god petrol only RM1.25, so abang- abang don’t feel the burden have to u-turn back to town.
Tu dah. Alredy told the minorities not to take opportunity & balik their villages tapi masih buat bodo tak mau dengar. Hah! Padan mukak kena tangkap! Nasib baik hanya disuroh uturn pulang, kalau saya sudah lama suroh buat keje kebajikan di kaw EMCO. Baru tau!
Tu lah. Sekor-sekor ni buat malu bangsa jek.
Gomen dah up petrol priced RM1.31, but abang- abang so degil langgar Perintah. Tak paham BM …. nk pakai bahasa rohingya gaknye.
But Netizen viral how they tricked the roadblocks personnel into letting them return to kampong to meet their dearly love spouse…..
This ppl giving all kinds of excuses. Balik kampung … pastu balik bandar, ikut sedap kaki. I call all this ppl “Pekak badak”, gudjob Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob! Kipidapp!! TOLONG la extend CMCO sampai Raya haji …. selamatkan Msia
3 words about these people…. tak faham bahasa.
Use la Waze to find some back road back to your kampungs. Chances are no roadblock. Or just check ahead for any police
These are recorded. So many I know have crossed states without being recorded. These acts are disaster waiting to happen. If you’re one of those and reading this, shame on yourself. What is your plan actually, infect your elders and watch them suffer?