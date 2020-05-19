In Cars, Geely, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 19 May 2020 8:36 pm / 0 comments

Aside from revealing specifications of the soon-to-be-launched Azkarra, Geely’s Philippine arm has also updated its website with three new vehicles that are coming soon. While the images of the cars have been blacked out, inferences can be gathered from the silhouettes, which show an MPV, a sedan and an SUV.

The MPV is an easy enough guess (it’s the Jiaji, Geely’s sole offering in the segment), but the bevy of sedans and SUVs in the lineup makes identifying the other two a little difficult. Philippine automotive portal AutoIndustriya.com theorised that the cars being shown are the Binrui and the new seven-seater Haoyue.

However, the images’ filenames suggests otherwise, marking these cars as the Emgrand GT and Emgrand X7 (known as the Borui and Vision X6 in China respectively). The former is a large D-segment sedan, while the latter is a compact crossover that slots below the Azkarra/Boyue Pro.

We’d assume the Borui will arrive in its latest, heavily-facelifted form (Borui GE), which debuted a more modern look, a redesigned interior and mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The Vision X6 has also recently received a massive revamp, lifting plenty of design cues from its more modern siblings.

These include new headlight graphics, a bolder “expanding cosmos” grille, larger air intakes residing in angular housings and redesigned door mirrors. At the rear, the vertical tail lights have given way to horizontal units, making space for blacked-out D-pillars for the all-important “floating roof” look. The rear bumper has also been re-profiled and now features trapezoidal exhaust exits.

Inside, the X6 has gained a new horizontal dashboard design with trapezoidal air vents, a tall centre console and a 10.25-inch freestanding touchscreen running the Geely Key User Interface (GKUI). The engine, however, remains the same – a 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder making 140 PS and 235 Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

As for the Jiaji and Borui, expect these two cars to get the same powertrains as the Azkarra, which will be powered by a 1.5 litre turbo three-pot either in pure petrol form with 177 PS and 255 Nm, or as a 48-volt mild hybrid with 190 PS and 300 Nm. The petrol engine will be paired with an Aisin six-speed automatic, whereas the mild hybrid model will receive a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, just like the 2020 Proton X70.

GALLERY: Geely Jiaji