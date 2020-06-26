In Cars, Land Rover, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 26 June 2020 10:30 am / 1 comment

Not long to go before the second-generation Range Rover Evoque makes its official Malaysian debut. The L551, which was previewed at the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) last November, is set to be launched online today at 11am via the Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia Facebook page.

The new Evoque, which sits on the automaker’s Premium Transverse Architecture, has more space than its predecessor – a longer wheelbase offers greater rear passenger knee room and better practicality.

As revealed last month by JLR Malaysia, the new Evoque will feature a host of advanced driver assistance systems, including ClearSight technology to aid the driver visually in navigating through difficult terrain.

The SUV will also come with Smart Settings, an artificial intelligence (AI) system that will learn the driver’s preferences in areas such as seating position, audio and climate control settings. In terms of infotainment, the Evoque will feature the InControl Touch Pro Duo setup with two 10-inch touchscreens and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display for the driver.

Active safety equipment includes lane keep assist, as well as the Driver Condition Monitor that will trigger an audio and visual warning if it detect sudden, non-linear movements that suggest a fatigued driver.

The Malaysian-market Evoque will be equipped with a 2.0 litre Ingenium turbocharged petrol engine, paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel-drive. Full details on the new Evoque, including its price, very soon.