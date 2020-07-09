In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 9 July 2020 4:45 pm / 1 comment

Hyundai has released several digital renderings of the upcoming Elantra N Line, which is essentially a sportier-looking version of the seventh-generation C-segment sedan. Think M Sport instead of M Performance and you’ll be right on the money.

The Elantra N Line is poised to get a more aggressive cascading front grille with mesh inserts, “motorsport-inspired” air intake, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with larger brakes, and twin exhaust pipes on the right side of the car.

Other exterior finishes include gloss black side mirror caps, N Line window surrounds, and side skirts. The obligatory N Line badges are a given, adorning both interior and exterior surfaces.

Hyundai’s product division chief Thomas Schemera said: “Elantra N Line offers a more aggressive design that incorporates N Line’s signature red accents inside and out at an attractive price. This will definitely satisfy those who are looking to join the Hyundai N community.”

Of course, the N Line is simply a precursor to the forthcoming Elantra N, which are all part of the Hyundai N brand. The line-up currently boasts a range of high-performance cars, such as the Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N.

To briefly recap, the Elantra sits on Hyundai’s third-generation K3 platform for compact cars, developed to accommodate hybrid powertrains. Base models get the 2.0L MPI Atkinson Cycle engine that generates 147 hp and 179 Nm of torque, while an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) is standard.

The Elantra Hybrid joins the range for the first time, with power coming from a smaller 1.6 litre GDI Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine, featuring a permanent-magnet electric motor which delivers 43 hp (32 kW). This electric motor is powered by a 1.32 kWh lithium-ion-polymer battery pack that’s placed under the rear seats.

The combined system output is 139 horsepower and up to 264 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the front wheels through Hyundai’s own six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. No official fuel consumption rating has been released.

While we know nothing of the Elantra N Line for now, it’s safe to assume that the most potent Elantra N will share the 2.0 litre T-GDi four-cylinder engine as the other N models, with at least 250 hp and 350 Nm of torque at its disposal, or 275 hp in N Performance guise.

GALLERY: 2021 Hyundai Elantra