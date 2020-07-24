In BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 24 July 2020 11:40 am / 0 comments

BMW has released a limited edition of its largest SUV, the X7 Dark Shadow Edition that is capped at ‘about 500 units’, according to the brand. This will be produced at its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, United States from next month, and the Dark Shadow Edition specification can be paired will all available engines for the X7, including the 340 PS/450 Nm xDrive40i and the 523 hp/750 Nm xDrive50i.

Each version of the X7 Dark Shadow Edition will be given a Frozen Arctic Grey metallic paint finish, a colour that is applied to a BMW SUV for the first time, says the company. Black chrome finishing is applied to the frame and bars of the kidney grille, the air breathers and the exhaust tailpipe covers, in addition to the gloss black finish on the window surrounds, B- and C-pillar covers and side mirror base covers.

Rolling stock is a set of 22-inch M light alloy wheels with a matte Jet Black finish as standard on the Dark Shadow Edition. Inside, leather upholstery is black Merino with contrasting Night Blue, while the roof liner is in Alcantara in a Night Blue colour.

The instrument panel upper and the door armrests are trimmed in Nappa leather also in a Night Blue colour, while black merino leather is used on the lower section of the instrument panel as well as the front seat backrests. Interior trim includes BMW Individual item in Fineline Black with aluminium inlays, while the centre console is finished in Piano Black trim along with an edition logo.

In addition to the Frozen Arctic Grey metallic paint finish for the X7 Dark Shadow Edition, additional colours will be added to the BMW Individual palette from August; these include Urban Green and Grigio Telesto metallic, colours that can be specified on the BMW X7, X6 and X5 from next month onwards. In the United Kingdom, the X7 Dark Shadow Edition starts from £114,975 (RM624,437).