19 August 2020

Three years since its global unveiling, the Hyundai Kona appears to be finally set for its Malaysian market introduction, as depicted by these spy images on the Facebook page of Mohammad Syahrool Anuar, and the compact SUVs were photographed on the roads around Ara Damansara.

In November 2018, we reported that the internal combustion option for the Kona in our market will be the 1.6 litre Turbo version, and so it likely appears to be, on this lime green example. This engine produces 177 PS and 265 Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Previewed locally at KLIMS18, the 1.6 Turbo variant was initially estimated for a Malaysian market debut in the second quarter of 2019, though delays had beset those plans until now. Despite the passage of time, the Kona’s exterior appears unchanged, and the duo spotted here confirms at least two colours that will be in the local Kona selection.

The Kona will be entering a market segment currently populated by the likes of the Mazda CX-3, Honda HR-V and Toyota C-HR, though the Hyundai can set itself apart with a turbocharged powertrain, in a field mostly powered by natural aspiration.

The Kona is also unique in its segment for having a fully electric option in the pipeline for Malaysia, with the Kona Electric slated for our market via leasing through official channels, and these will get full after-sales support from the manufacturer, according to our report at the end of last year.

It will be the internal combustion engined Kona that leads the pack for the time being, and the equipment list expected for the Korean automaker’s B-segment SUV could feature a head-up display with navigation, Krell sound system, wireless mobile device charging as well as a suite of active safety and driver assist systems.

Of course, its definitive specification is subject to eventual confirmation. For those of you shopping in this B-segment crossover segment, will you be holding out for the Kona?

GALLERY: Hyundai Kona 1.6 Turbo