4 September 2020

It was reported earlier this week that private cars and motorcycles with road tax that has expired for a period of no more than three years will be able to renew their road tax without having to undergo a Puspakom inspection, beginning today. This has now been confirmed by transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Wee said the government made the decision after taking into account vehicle owners’ requests for a relaxation as some faced financial constraints in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that based on records, there are more than 4.27 million vehicles with expired road tax of within one to three years.

“Vehicle owners whose road tax expires in less than three years or 36 months can continue to make renewals,” he said yesterday at a press conference after witnessing the signing of a strategic collaboration programme between the JPJ, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and the Department of Skills Development in Putrajaya, reported by Bernama.

The original grace period for an expired road tax before the Puspakom inspection is mandatory is one year.