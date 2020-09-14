In BMW, Cars, Local News, Spyshots / By Matthew H Tong / 14 September 2020 5:53 pm / 0 comments

It’s a known fact that the F44 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé will be making its Malaysian debut sometime soon, after reader Athiithan Khan spotted a 218i M Sport variant in Misano Blue being transported on a trailer.

Not too long after, reader alldisc caught sight of a fully camouflaged M235i xDrive on the back of a separate trailer. We know it to be the top M235i model because it’s the only variant in the F44 range to get dual trapezoidal exhaust tips, and the low profile spoiler on the boot is also present here.

To distinguish itself as the range-topping model, the M235i xDrive gets M Sport package as standard, as well as the BMW mesh kidney grille, larger air intakes, Cerium Grey exterior highlights, and 18-inch twin-five spoke alloy wheels shod with Pirelli P Zero UHP tyres.

Of course, the 2GC also comes with a whole host of added gadgetry, including the Intelligent Personal Assistant voice control and the Digital Key that allows you to use selected Samsung smartphones to unlock and start the car.

This Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 rival is powered by BMW’s most potent B48 2.0 litre engine to date, with the four-cylinder mill tuned to produce 306 PS and 450 Nm of torque. It does the century sprint in 4.9 seconds before hitting the limiter at 250 km/h. The combined fuel consumption figure is rated at 6.7 to 7.1 litres per 100 km.

Power is transmitted to all four wheels via an eight-speed sports auto gearbox, and the xDrive AWD system also comes equipped with a mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential. Other add-ons include a strut tower brace, additional strengthening around the front subframe and centre tunnel, M Sport steering, brakes and suspension, and the near-actuator wheel slip limitation (ARB) system that helps reduce power understeer.

For safety, it’s expected to get the Driving Assistant package as standard, which includes lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, rear collision warning and crossing traffic warning, adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, autonomous emergency braking, and possibly the Parking Assistant system.

GALLERY: F44 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé in Lisbon