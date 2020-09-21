Yes, it’s a Monday morning but what you’re seeing is real, as real as the full work week ahead. This is the Farizon FX, and it’s a pick-up truck version of the Geely Boyue Pro. Did a random China company rip off the Boyue Pro and stick a tiny truck bed on it?
Nope. According to CarNewsChina, Farizon (the English name for Yuan Cheng) is a brand of Geely Commercial Vehicles, which is the CV division of the Chinese carmaker. Many commercial vehicle brands want a piece of the passenger car segment, which is profitable and well, cooler. Maxus, an SAIC brand, is a successful example of this shift.
The Farizon FX, which is claimed to be the first passenger car-based truck in China, is nothing more than a Boyue Pro with a different grille (expanding cosmos is out, replaced by vertical slats) and a truck bed tacked on.
It’s all Boyue, including the interior and up to 80% of the profile from the looks of it, before the bed sprouts out. The sides of the bed has some continuation of the SUV’s body lines, but the rising nature of those lines mean that the bed is very high sides. Rather awkward.
There’s nothing very unique about the rear end, which has standard pick-up style vertical tail lamps at the sides (Geely wording in the lens), a chunky stepped bumper, a chrome handle for the tailgate and the manufacturer’s name stamped into it. For the latter it’s Geely and not Farizon.
The small bed has a sport bar and the floor has some yacht-inspired wood flooring, and there’s a tonneau cover too. The only good thing about such a car is that the size of the SUV’s cabin is not compromised – it has exactly the same wheelbase and passenger compartment as the Boyue.
The Farizon FX is powered by the 1.8 litre turbo engine that moves the Boyue Pro. This is a direct-injected unit that meets China’s National 6B emission standards, with 181 hp and 300 Nm of torque. The gearbox is a seven-speed wet dual-clutch automatic. The Farizon FX is priced from 126,900 to 136,900 yuan in China (RM77,124 to RM83,202).
Of course, the Boyue is available in Malaysia as the right-hand-drive Proton X70, but there’s no need to ask if this will be considered for our market – it’s just too oddball and this will surely remain as a China-special, one of the many funny cars you’ll find in the world’s largest auto market.
GALLERY: Farizon FX
GALLERY: Geely Boyue Pro official images
GALLERY: Geely Boyue Pro debut in China
Comments
Why it’s have to be this ugly?
Likely any form of chopping into the rear cabin will compromise the body structure integrity.
China will always be china… if you know what I mean.
Where do you think the oversupply of geely cars go to?
It’s actually created because there are demands for it. Try again, hater.
Why u so obsessed with newme bro? you secretly love him or something? He can have his own opinions.
Finally the new Proton Arena coming soon!! Ha ha ha ha!!!
Damn right it’s u_l_..
X70 Pickup is coming?
RM126k to RM139k,
X70 pickup 1.8TGDI 181hp/300Nm, 2tonne kerb weight
AEB and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Why still need large boot space behind the rear seats.. The bed could have started there and can accommodate longer items. And it will need a turbodiesel of at least 2.2 with 4wd. Not 1.8 turbo DCT.
An intern at Geely job.
looks like a very bad photoshop made into a real vehicle.
This is why China never progress, cause they only know how to copy others’ ideas. Now, Geely boss asked design department to build a pickup truck, bingo! Such ironic result. Well done Chinaman!
Is this an out of place April fools prank? Gosh this looked so cursed
Can’t agree anymore with your statement, it just look so confused
if it comes to malaysia with the price tag of 20% mark up compared to china. rm90k for highspec!
Proton X70 Arena
They could probably sell more of this 1 model in China than all of proton sales combined annually. Not that it should come here but people need to realize how large their domestic market is.