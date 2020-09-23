In BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 23 September 2020 7:47 pm / 0 comments

With the debuts of the latest G80-generation BMW M3 and the G82 BMW M4 come the suite of M Performance parts for the latest two- and four-door exponents of the German marque’s high-performance M division, which have also become available for sale.

The range of parts made available for both the sedan and coupe encompass both exterior and interior, where the former stands to offer benefits in weight savings and aerodynamics, while the latter offers personalisation of the vehicles’ cabins with carbon-fibre and Alcantara.

Starting with the exterior, the M Performance bodykit is comprised of a front attachment and a front splitter made of carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP), and M Performance Aero Flicks, or dive planes. On the side profile, CFRP air breathers and side skirts help add to the cars’ visual length.

The rear end gets a CFRP rear diffuser combined with the M Performance titanium silencer and the carbon/titanium tailpipe trim module with a ceramic coating and matte black finish, while a choice of rear winglets and bootlid-mounted spoiler top the exterior’s visual augmentations. The exteriors of the M3 and M4 can be outfitted with M Performance Motorsport decal set, which are tailor-cut the fit each bodystyle.

The M3 and M4 can be specified with the M Performance sport coilover suspension system, that offers infinitely adjustable ride height between that is between five to 20 mm lower than the ride height on the base M models. The recommended default is set to 10 mm lower than the standard cars’, while damper adjustment is unchanged.

There isn’t a full big-brake kit on offer here, though the M Performance range does offer sport brake pads that guarantee shorter braking distances, better response characteristics and high thermal resistance, says BMW, adding that drivers who plan to regularly take their M3 or M4 to the track will benefit from the improved braking performance.

The M Performance range for both the G80 M3 and the G82 M4 also feature forged alloy wheels sized up to 21 inches in diameter, in mixed diameters and widths front and rear. The wheel range here starts with the M Performance 963M Y-spoke forged alloy wheel finished in Frozen Gunmetal Grey and M Performance script, measuring 19 inches and 20 inches front and rear respectively, fitted with mixed-width tyres.

This is joined by the choice of the M Performance 1000M cross-spoke forged alloy wheel, that can be specified in a matte Gold Bronze or matte Jet Black with M Performance script. These measure 20 inches and 21 inches front and rear respectively, and as with the 963M wheel design, are sized for mixed-width tyres front and rear. For those who encounter winter climates, a 19-inch double-spoke 829M winter wheel set is available, and these are designed for easy cleaning.

Both the M3 and M4 also get to be optioned with M Performance interior parts. The M Performance door sill with CFRP insert and M Performance coloured script add visual motorsport flair, and these can be complemented with M Performance CFRP matte-coated interior trim as well as Alcantara upholstery. Constrast stitching in M colours add to the highlights, while M Performance front and rear floor mats liven up the base of the cabin.

Certainly, the hot seat does not miss out, as the driver gets an M Performance carbon-fibre-trimmed steering wheel with Alcantara grip zones and a blue 12 o’clock centre marker strip. The helm can additionally be specified with M Performance shift paddles, which offer a carbon fabric surface instead of the standard chrome-finished items for an even more personalised touch.

Further M Performance aesthetic is offered with the M Performance slide set for the LED door projectors, from which the BMW M logo and other M Performance motifs can be projected. The car key can be outfitted with the M Performance key wallet, finished in Alcantara with a carbon-fibre insert and protects the key from scratches and damage. Also available is an indoor car cover with unique design features.

At launch, the G80 M3 and G82 M4 arrives with rear-wheel-drive and a six-speed manual gearbox in standard 480 hp form, or an eight-speed automatic transmission in 510 hp Competition guise. The latter can be optioned with the M xDrive all-wheel-drive from next year, where an electronic multi-plate clutch varies output between the front and rear wheels, while the Active M differential manages torque on the rear axle.

