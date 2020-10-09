In Cars, Spyshots, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 9 October 2020 4:42 pm / 4 comments

First unveiled in 2017, the sixth-generation Volkswagen Polo has been spotted undergoing road tests in the Alps, with what appears to be mild exterior changes. The concealed front end of the car can be seen to be fitted with conventional reflector headlamps instead of the optional LED units, and those on the eventual production facelift will likely get revised as well.

Elsewhere, the crease lines on the Polo’s bodywork appear to have remained the same, and though this particular development car photographed here wears the current model’s production bodywork, visual changes can be expected at the rear end of the hatchback as well.

A mid-lifecycle update means the Polo facelift will retain the MQB platform that the çurrent is built on, making use of the platform’s A0 variant as used by the 2017 Seat Ibiza that premiered before the Polo. The same suspension layout should remain as a result, namely MacPherson struts in front and a torsion beam arrangement for the rear end.

Engines can be expected to be a selection of three- and four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines, paired to either a manual or dual-clutch automatic transmission, driving the front wheels. Inside, dashboard architecture should remain similar as before, albeit with updates to the infotainment system.

The current model sports either 6.4-inch or 8.0-inch screens, with options including App Connect with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless smartphone charging and keyless entry. Upholstery will likely be updated for the facelift as well.

In Malaysia, there’s yet to be news on the arrival of the Mk6 Polo, which was very briefly shown on social media at the beginning of this year. Its prospects for this market remain unclear, as the current fifth-generation hatchback is locally assembled using CKD packs from India, and the fully imported route (like that taken by the 1.2 TSI and 1.4 GTI) would likely push starting prices well into six figures.

That said, a wait-and-see approach could be in order where the Mk6 Polo for Malaysia is concerned. Spyshots of the Mk8 Golf GTI in Putrajaya indicate the eighth-generation hatch will be assembled locally, therefore the more mainstream TSI variants could go that route as well. The scene could therefore also be set for its smaller sibling, likely depending on the success of the CKD Golf in this market.